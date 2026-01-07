Left Menu

China Strengthens Ties with Africa Through Strategic Diplomatic Tour

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, embarks on a tour of Africa focusing on expanding strategic trade access in eastern and southern regions. This initiative targets enhancing the Belt and Road program and securing key shipping routes. The tour spotlights Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, and Lesotho, aiming at reinforcing trade and industrial ties.

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, has initiated his annual New Year tour across Africa, aiming to establish stronger trade ties with key nations in eastern and southern Africa. The trip, which runs until January 12, underscores Beijing's strategic interest in enhancing the Belt and Road initiative by securing crucial shipping routes and resource supply lines.

Wang Yi's itinerary includes Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, and Lesotho. This visit aims to address growing competition from the European Union and build promising markets in rapidly developing African economies, such as Ethiopia. With the International Monetary Fund projecting a 7.2% growth for Ethiopia this year, China is also focusing on transforming African raw materials into finished products locally.

In Somalia, Wang Yi's visit marks the first high-profile diplomatic mission since the 1980s, serving as a potential diplomatic boost for Mogadishu. Additionally, in Tanzania, China is refurbishing the Tazara Railway to bolster copper access, while in Lesotho, Beijing's free trade initiatives aim to counterbalance U.S. tariffs and bolster economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

