UPDATE 1-Trump says US oversight of Venezuela could last years, NYT reports

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:36 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said that "only ‌time will tell" how long the United States will maintain oversight of Venezuela in an ⁠interview published by the New York Times early on Thursday.

When asked by the Times if it would it be three months, six months, a ​year or longer, Trump said: "I would say much longer." "We ‍will rebuild it in a very profitable way," Trump said of Venezuela, adding, "we're going to be using oil, and we're going to be taking oil. ⁠We're getting ‌oil prices ⁠down, and we're going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately ‍need."

Trump added the U.S. was "getting along very well" with the interim president ​Delcy Rodriguez's government in Venezuela right now, according to the ⁠Times. Trump on Tuesday unveiled

a plan to refine and sell up to 50 million ⁠barrels of Venezuelan oil that had been stuck in Venezuela under U.S. blockade, in a further sign that Washington is coordinating ⁠with the Venezuelan government since capturing President Nicolas Maduro in a raid ⁠last ‌weekend.

"They're giving us everything that we feel is necessary," Trump said, referring to the Venezuelan government.

