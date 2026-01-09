Karnataka Special Assembly to Debate Impact of New Employment Scheme
Karnataka announces a two-day special assembly session to deliberate on the MGNREGA transition to VB G RAM G Act. The session will address rural employment concerns, with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar challenging Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to debate the differences between the schemes, amid allegations of corruption.
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has declared a two-day special assembly session focusing on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). This move comes as the state examines the effects of the Central Government's replacement of MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Act).
Addressing reporters, Shivakumar expressed intent to rigorously discuss the MGNREGA situation. He challenged Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to elaborate on the discrepancies between the existing and the new scheme, urging the BJP to clarify their position while emphasizing the importance of keeping the public informed about future program developments.
Shivakumar also called out alleged corruption during the UPA tenure, suggesting discussions could happen in televised debates with central government officials. The VB-G RAM-G Bill, which passed in December 2025, significantly increases wage employment days for rural households. It outlines a fund-sharing ratio between central and state governments, making provisions for specific regions.
