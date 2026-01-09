Russia Welcomes US Release of Nationals in Maritime Seizure Case
Two Russian nationals aboard the Marinera oil tanker, seized by the US Coast Guard, have been released. This Russian-flagged tanker held various nationalities, creating diplomatic tension focused on maritime laws. Russia has welcomed the release but insisted on the humane treatment of all detained crew members.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a diplomatic gesture, Russia expressed approval of the United States' choice to release two Russian nationals detained on the Marinera oil tanker. This vessel was captured by US forces for allegedly breaching sanctions off the North Atlantic coast.
While the release relieves Russian concerns, the future of the remaining crew, including three Indians, is still uncertain. Russia has urgently called on the US to adhere strictly to international maritime norms and has criticized perceived 'neo-colonialist' actions regarding Venezuelan oil resources.
The seized oil tanker, part of the so-called 'Venezuela shadow fleet,' has sparked heightened tensions, with both nations emphasizing legal compliance and humane treatment for all aboard while in US custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
