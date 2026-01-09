Left Menu

Russia Welcomes US Release of Nationals in Maritime Seizure Case

Two Russian nationals aboard the Marinera oil tanker, seized by the US Coast Guard, have been released. This Russian-flagged tanker held various nationalities, creating diplomatic tension focused on maritime laws. Russia has welcomed the release but insisted on the humane treatment of all detained crew members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:41 IST
Russia Welcomes US Release of Nationals in Maritime Seizure Case
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a diplomatic gesture, Russia expressed approval of the United States' choice to release two Russian nationals detained on the Marinera oil tanker. This vessel was captured by US forces for allegedly breaching sanctions off the North Atlantic coast.

While the release relieves Russian concerns, the future of the remaining crew, including three Indians, is still uncertain. Russia has urgently called on the US to adhere strictly to international maritime norms and has criticized perceived 'neo-colonialist' actions regarding Venezuelan oil resources.

The seized oil tanker, part of the so-called 'Venezuela shadow fleet,' has sparked heightened tensions, with both nations emphasizing legal compliance and humane treatment for all aboard while in US custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Some new airlines have been given licenses, but I don't think they are long-term players: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

Some new airlines have been given licenses, but I don't think they are long-...

 India
2
Historic China-Africa Diplomatic Tour Postponed Amid Regional Tensions

Historic China-Africa Diplomatic Tour Postponed Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
3
If someone comes to kill me, don't I have right to self defence, asks Mamata, justifying her presence at ED raid venue in Kolkata.

If someone comes to kill me, don't I have right to self defence, asks Mamata...

 India
4
EU Mulls New Regulations for WhatsApp Amid Rising Responsibilities

EU Mulls New Regulations for WhatsApp Amid Rising Responsibilities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026