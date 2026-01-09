Russia Welcomes US Release of Nationals in Maritime Seizure Case

In a diplomatic gesture, Russia expressed approval of the United States' choice to release two Russian nationals detained on the Marinera oil tanker. This vessel was captured by US forces for allegedly breaching sanctions off the North Atlantic coast.

While the release relieves Russian concerns, the future of the remaining crew, including three Indians, is still uncertain. Russia has urgently called on the US to adhere strictly to international maritime norms and has criticized perceived 'neo-colonialist' actions regarding Venezuelan oil resources.

The seized oil tanker, part of the so-called 'Venezuela shadow fleet,' has sparked heightened tensions, with both nations emphasizing legal compliance and humane treatment for all aboard while in US custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)