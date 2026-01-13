Hungary's Election Showdown: Orbán vs. Magyar

Hungary is gearing up for a pivotal parliamentary election on April 12, marking what may be the greatest challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has faced in over a decade. Orbán, who has held power since 2010, is expected to confront an emboldened opposition led by Péter Magyar of the Tisza party.

President Tamás Sulyok highlighted the importance of voting as he announced the election date, emphasizing it as a democratic cornerstone. Polls suggest Orbán's Fidesz party is trailing behind Magyar's center-right Tisza party, raising the stakes for his administration.

Magyar, a relatively new yet influential political figure, has captured public attention with promises of reform, including anti-corruption measures and economic revitalization. Meanwhile, Orbán's government warns voters of alleged EU-backed manipulation aimed at destabilizing Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)