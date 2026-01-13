BJP's Open Diplomacy with China Sparks Political Debate

In a significant political move, the BJP engaged in an open dialogue with a Chinese delegation, highlighting improving relations between India and China. The ruling party took a jab at the Congress, accusing it of secretly signing a memorandum of understanding with China's ruling party.

The BJP criticized the Congress for questioning border issues, suggesting that the roots of these challenges date back to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's era. BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli emphasized that the Modi-led government is committed to addressing these historical problems with China.

The recent visit by the Communist Party of China delegation to BJP headquarters has also sparked accusations of hypocrisy from Congress. However, BJP reiterated its commitment to transparent dealings, reflecting on the positive turn in India-China relations, with resumed flights and ongoing trade discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)