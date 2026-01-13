Left Menu

BJP's Open Diplomacy with China Sparks Political Debate

The BJP has openly held a formal meeting with a Chinese delegation, contrasting Congress's alleged secret dealings. The BJP accused Congress of lacking authority to question border issues rooted in historical conflicts. The ruling party maintains transparency while resolving China's border challenges through continued diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:25 IST
BJP's Open Diplomacy with China Sparks Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, the BJP engaged in an open dialogue with a Chinese delegation, highlighting improving relations between India and China. The ruling party took a jab at the Congress, accusing it of secretly signing a memorandum of understanding with China's ruling party.

The BJP criticized the Congress for questioning border issues, suggesting that the roots of these challenges date back to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's era. BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli emphasized that the Modi-led government is committed to addressing these historical problems with China.

The recent visit by the Communist Party of China delegation to BJP headquarters has also sparked accusations of hypocrisy from Congress. However, BJP reiterated its commitment to transparent dealings, reflecting on the positive turn in India-China relations, with resumed flights and ongoing trade discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spain Tightens Reins on AI Deepfakes with New Legislation

Spain Tightens Reins on AI Deepfakes with New Legislation

 Spain
2
Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

 India
3
Spy Games: Ukrainian Duo Nabbed in Explosive Plot

Spy Games: Ukrainian Duo Nabbed in Explosive Plot

 Germany
4
Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026