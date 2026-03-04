Pakistan Secures Alternative Oil Route Amid Gulf Crisis with Saudi Support

Pakistan has announced the successful arrangement of an alternative oil supply route with the help of Saudi Arabia following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The urgent need arose after an attack on Iran disrupted the critical passage through which a significant portion of Pakistan's energy supplies transit.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki to discuss the repercussions of the strait's closure. Malik highlighted the importance of Saudi Arabia's cooperation in ensuring the country's energy supply chain remains unbroken during these challenging times.

Saudi Arabia has assured security of oil supplies through the Port of Yanbu on the Red Sea, a critical development for Pakistan's energy needs. This cooperation comes as a testament to the brotherly ties between the two nations, with Saudi Arabia ready to support Pakistan in any emergent energy requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)