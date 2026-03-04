Left Menu

R-LNG Shortages Impact Gujarat Gas Ltd's Operations

Gujarat Gas Ltd has announced severe constraints in the availability of R-LNG, prompting the company to issue force majeure notices. These notices will affect the daily contracted quantity starting March 6, 2026. The move highlights the challenges arising from the restricted availability of R-LNG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:25 IST
Gujarat Gas Ltd has issued force majeure notices due to significant constraints in the availability of R-LNG, signaling a serious supply issue.

The shortage has led the company to take actions that will restrict the daily contracted quantity, effective from March 6, 2026.

This development underscores the broader challenges faced by the energy sector in securing reliable gas supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

