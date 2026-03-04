Left Menu

Fiery Fate: Russian Gas Tanker Explodes and Sinks in Mediterranean

A Russian LNG tanker, suspected of evading Western sanctions, exploded and sank in the Mediterranean near Libya. The Arctic Metagaz was carrying 61,000 tons of liquefied natural gas when it caught fire and sank. All 30 crew members were rescued, and no casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:26 IST
Fiery Fate: Russian Gas Tanker Explodes and Sinks in Mediterranean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A Russian-flagged tanker laden with liquefied natural gas erupted into flames before sinking in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, according to local authorities. There were no casualties reported in the incident, which involved the Arctic Metagaz, a vessel under Western sanctions for allegedly being part of Russia's covert energy shipping fleet circumventing penalties over the Ukraine conflict.

The cause of the explosion, reportedly followed by a massive fire, remains unidentified as detailed by the Libyan Maritime Authority. At the time of the mishap, the LNG carrier was about 150 miles from Libya's Sirte, en route from Murmansk, Russia, to Port Said, Egypt. The tanker completely sank between Libya and Malta.

All 30 crew members aboard were safely rescued and transferred to another ship destined for Benghazi, Libya. The ship's last tracked position was in the western Mediterranean near Malta, as per MarineTraffic, a vessel monitoring service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ISL Clubs Challenge AIFF's Revenue Sharing Amid Financial Dispute

ISL Clubs Challenge AIFF's Revenue Sharing Amid Financial Dispute

 India
2
Airbus Expands Its Wings in Bengaluru with New Technology Centre

Airbus Expands Its Wings in Bengaluru with New Technology Centre

 Global
3
Trump Demands Unconditional Surrender from Iran Amid Rising Tensions

Trump Demands Unconditional Surrender from Iran Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Escalating Middle East Tensions: New Strikes Rock Region

Escalating Middle East Tensions: New Strikes Rock Region

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026