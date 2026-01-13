Left Menu

A Silent Gesture Speaks Volumes: Kerala CM's Viral Mug Sparks Debate

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's satyagraha protest against the Centre's economic policies took an unexpected turn when a viral photograph of him with a mug bearing a poignant phrase sparked public discussion. The phrase was linked to a sexual assault survivor’s message, leading to speculations about Vijayan's silent support.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala's political landscape buzzed with intrigue as the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) day-long protest against the Centre's economic policies took an unexpected twist. The focal point of attention wasn't just the protest itself, but a photograph of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holding a coffee mug that quickly went viral.

The mug was emblazoned with the words "Love you to the moon and back," a phrase previously used by a sexual assault survivor in a case involving LDF MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. This silent gesture by Vijayan was interpreted by many as an implicit show of support for the survivor, sparking widespread public debate.

As Vijayan led the protest from 10 am to 5 pm, the event coincided with the legal proceedings of Mamkootathil, whose arrest had already caught the public's attention over the weekend. Meanwhile, the absence of Kerala Congress (M) MP Jose K. Mani from the high-profile protest did not go unnoticed, adding another layer to the unfolding political drama.

