Left Menu

Heightened Security Envelops Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib

Punjab gears up for the annual Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib with extensive security measures. Over 6,000 police personnel ensure safety, while drones monitor the area. The event marks the valor of the 40 Muktas, drawing pilgrims to participate in the ritual bath and festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:42 IST
Heightened Security Envelops Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib
Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla in security arrangements review meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the annual Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, authorities have implemented rigorous security measures, confirmed the state's Public Relations Officer on Tuesday. Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla has actively overseen these arrangements, ensuring that the festival proceeds smoothly.

With the deployment of 6,000 police personnel, the city has been meticulously divided into seven sectors, with plans for aerial surveillance supported by drone technology. The state police are encouraging public vigilance, requesting that any suspicious activity be promptly reported to the police helpline.

The Maghi Mela, observed in January, celebrates the bravery of the 40 Muktas, who fell in the Battle of Khidrana against the Mughal forces, alongside the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The town, adorned for festivities, will also host a cattle fair showcasing Sri Muktsar Sahib's renowned horses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

 India
2
Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

 India
3
Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on security challenges along Western front.

Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on securi...

 India
4
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026