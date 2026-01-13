Heightened Security Envelops Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib

In preparation for the annual Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, authorities have implemented rigorous security measures, confirmed the state's Public Relations Officer on Tuesday. Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla has actively overseen these arrangements, ensuring that the festival proceeds smoothly.

With the deployment of 6,000 police personnel, the city has been meticulously divided into seven sectors, with plans for aerial surveillance supported by drone technology. The state police are encouraging public vigilance, requesting that any suspicious activity be promptly reported to the police helpline.

The Maghi Mela, observed in January, celebrates the bravery of the 40 Muktas, who fell in the Battle of Khidrana against the Mughal forces, alongside the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The town, adorned for festivities, will also host a cattle fair showcasing Sri Muktsar Sahib's renowned horses.

(With inputs from agencies.)