Delhi High Court Mandates Overhaul in Capital's Healthcare System

In a decisive move to uplift Delhi's public healthcare infrastructure, the Delhi High Court has mandated a comprehensive set of reforms. The Court, presided over by Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, issued directives for prompt implementation of welfare measures, tightening recruitment timelines, and necessary reforms in the diagnostic sector.

A pivotal ruling included raising the income eligibility limit for Economically Weaker Sections from ₹2.25 lakh to ₹5 lakh per annum, applying to both government and certain private hospitals. The Bench emphasized addressing persistent vacancies by pressing the Union Public Service Commission and the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board for fast-tracked recruitment of medical personnel.

Amidst concerns over underdeveloped radiological services, the Court directed detailed reports on diagnostic capabilities and ordered the finalization of outsourcing bids within a month. Pressing for digital advancements, the Court reviewed digital system implementations, urging swift completion of the e-Hospital modules and exploring real-time data accessibility. The session also scrutinized infrastructure delays, notably at Lok Nayak Hospital, calling for prompt project progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)