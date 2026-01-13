Left Menu

French Farmers Rally Against EU-Mercosur Deal

French farmers have driven tractors into Paris to protest an EU-Mercosur trade deal, which they argue undermines local agriculture by allowing cheaper South American imports. Organized by the FNSEA union, these demonstrations highlight the dissatisfaction with the deal, approved by most EU states but opposed by France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In an ongoing protest, French farmers drove their tractors into Paris on Tuesday, opposing an EU-Mercosur trade deal. They claim the agreement threatens local agriculture by allowing cheaper South American imports, marking the second such protest in a week.

The FNSEA, one of France's largest farm unions, organized the demonstration. Vice President Damien Greffin warned that the Mercosur agreement brings foreign goods to Europe, undermining domestic production standards. Protests are scheduled to continue at the French and European Parliament buildings.

Despite France's rejection, most EU states approved the Mercosur deal last Friday, escalating pressure on the French government from farmers and opposition parties. The Coordination Rurale, another farmers' union, previously staged a surprise demonstration with tractors in central Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

