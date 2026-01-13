Left Menu

Budapest Airport Reopens After Icy Closure

Budapest Airport resumed operations at 1200 GMT following a temporary closure caused by extremely icy conditions. This information was confirmed through a statement posted on the airport's Facebook page.

Budapest | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:49 IST
Budapest Airport has reopened its gates at 1200 GMT after a brief shutdown due to hazardous icy weather conditions. This announcement came directly from the airport's official Facebook page on Tuesday.

The temporary closure was necessitated by the safety concerns stemming from the extreme ice, which posed a risk to both passengers and staff.

Now operational again, the airport is expected to resume regular scheduling and service, with safety measures in place to handle any persisting weather issues.

