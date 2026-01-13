Left Menu

Majumdar Alleges Demographic Shift Push in West Bengal

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of initiating a demographic shift in the state to retain power. He alleges prioritization of political motives over security, with unapproved border fencing projects contributing to the situation. Majumdar warns of potential power shifts and increased radicalization.

Union Minister and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar has leveled serious accusations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting she is orchestrating a demographic change to maintain her political stronghold. Majumdar voiced concerns that if the shift happens, future leadership could see a Muslim Chief Minister, sidelining traditional political figures from communities like the Banerjees or Chatterjees.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged lack of border fencing between Bengal and Bangladesh, suggesting it aligns with Mamata's political ambitions. Despite Home Minister Amit Shah's statements regarding unfenced areas, Majumdar insists the TMC has hindered necessary fencing efforts, citing political motives.

Majumdar's comments allude to broader security implications and hint at rising tensions related to demographic changes in the region, echoing sentiments expressed by Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. With the next Legislative Assembly elections looming, the BJP is intensifying its criticism of the TMC, focusing on these issues of national security and illegal infiltration.

