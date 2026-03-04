Left Menu

Moneyview's IPO: Fintech Giant Prepares for Market Splash

Fintech unicorn Moneyview Ltd is set to launch an IPO to raise Rs 1,500 crore. The issue will include a fresh equity share issue alongside an OFS by existing shareholders. Proceeds will expand its financial services, including bolstering Whizdm Finance and supporting DLG loan disbursals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:53 IST
Moneyview Ltd, a prominent player in the fintech sector, has submitted its draft red herring prospectus to market regulator Sebi to initiate an IPO. This public offering is poised to raise Rs 1,500 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) from current stakeholders.

The OFS involves key promoters including Puneet Agarwal, Sanjay Aggarwal, and Chitra Agarwal, alongside investors like Accel and Ribbit Capital. The raised funds from the fresh issue will primarily focus on expanding Moneyview's financial services platform, with Rs 650 crore directed towards loan disbursement under Default Loss Guarantee arrangements.

Founded by IIT Delhi graduates, Moneyview continues to innovate in consumer lending, its digital platform attracting over 125 million users. With technology-driven operations, it captures a significant share of digital personal loan sanctions, contributing notable revenue and profits in FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

