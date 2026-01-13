Trump Rallies Iranian Protesters Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump on Tuesday voiced support for Iranian protesters and hinted at forthcoming aid, sparking speculation about potential U.S. actions. However, he abstained from providing detailed plans.

In a bold statement on Truth Social, Trump urged 'Iranian Patriots' to persist in their demonstrations and take over institutions, simultaneously announcing a hold on meetings with Iranian officials, citing the ongoing violent crackdown on protesters.

As anti-government protests in Iran reach unprecedented levels, Trump has indicated that military intervention remains a possible strategy. Additionally, he announced a 25% import tariff on products from countries engaging in commerce with Iran, a nation heavily reliant on oil exports. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed ongoing communications with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, as Tehran reviews proposals from Washington.