Left Menu

Trump Rallies Iranian Protesters Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump encouraged Iranians to continue their protests, promising unspecified support and halting meetings with Iranian officials. As protests in Iran escalate, Trump's potential military actions and newly announced tariffs target Iran's international trade partners, adding to the mounting tensions. Iran's Foreign Minister continues to engage in dialogue with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:01 IST
Trump Rallies Iranian Protesters Amid Rising Tensions
Trump

President Donald Trump on Tuesday voiced support for Iranian protesters and hinted at forthcoming aid, sparking speculation about potential U.S. actions. However, he abstained from providing detailed plans.

In a bold statement on Truth Social, Trump urged 'Iranian Patriots' to persist in their demonstrations and take over institutions, simultaneously announcing a hold on meetings with Iranian officials, citing the ongoing violent crackdown on protesters.

As anti-government protests in Iran reach unprecedented levels, Trump has indicated that military intervention remains a possible strategy. Additionally, he announced a 25% import tariff on products from countries engaging in commerce with Iran, a nation heavily reliant on oil exports. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed ongoing communications with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, as Tehran reviews proposals from Washington.

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Stand Against Terrorism and Border Stability

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Stand Against Terrorism and Border Stab...

 India
2
Pakistan Shelves Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Amid US Sanctions

Pakistan Shelves Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Amid US Sanctions

 Pakistan
3
Central Banks Rally as Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid U.S. Political Tensions

Central Banks Rally as Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid U.S. Political Tensio...

 Global
4
Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal Faces Congressional Scrutiny

Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal Faces Congressional Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026