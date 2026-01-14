Left Menu

Trump Administration Sanctions Middle Eastern Muslim Brotherhood Branches

The Trump administration has labeled three Middle Eastern branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations, aiming to curb their influence and violence. This move aligns with sanctions, potentially straining U.S. relations in the region, while allies like UAE and Egypt may support it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 00:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has intensified its approach towards the Middle Eastern branches of the Muslim Brotherhood by officially labeling them as terrorist organizations, a move that accompanies a slew of sanctions. The decision, announced by the Treasury and State Departments, targets the Lebanese, Jordanian, and Egyptian branches, deemed threats to U.S. interests.

The Lebanese branch receives the harshest designation as a foreign terrorist organization, criminalizing support for it. Meanwhile, the Jordanian and Egyptian factions are tagged as global terrorists for their support to Hamas. This marks the beginning of a long-term U.S. strategy to eradicate violent and destabilizing activities linked to the Brotherhood.

The decision reflects the administration's commitment to utilize all diplomatic and financial avenues to undermine the resources of these groups. While some nations, like the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, might welcome this move, others, including Qatar and Turkey, may find it straining their diplomatic ties with the U.S.

