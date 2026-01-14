Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's government has rolled out mandatory inspections targeting hundreds of public housing projects to assess living conditions, marking a significant step in addressing resident welfare.

According to Juan Rosario Hernández, director of the Public Housing Administration, over a dozen agents will meticulously examine 56,000 units across 328 projects in the U.S. territory by March's first week. This effort will focus on the well-being of children and elderly occupants while ensuring all residents are authorized.

This initiative follows reports from a major public housing project where subhuman conditions were alleged. Authorities, previously seizing 44 illegally occupied units, are committed to curbing misuse, including potential drug trafficking operations, amid a high demand for affordable housing.