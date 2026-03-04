Left Menu

India's Gritty Attempt Against Vietnam Ends in Stoppage Time Heartbreak

India's women's football team fought valiantly against Vietnam in their AFC Asian Cup opener, with Sanfida Nongrum equalizing in the 65th minute. Despite strong efforts from the team and standout performances by goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu and captain Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Vietnam's late goal sealed a 2-1 defeat for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:06 IST
In a thrilling AFC Asian Cup opener, India's women's football team delivered a commendable performance against higher-ranked Vietnam, ultimately falling 2-1. Sanfida Nongrum, debuting as a second-half substitute, scored the equalizer in the 65th minute, only to have victory snatched away by a last-minute strike from Vietnam's Ngan Thi Van Su.

The Indian squad, under the guidance of new head coach Amelia Valverde, demonstrated resilience and grit. Despite being the lowest-ranked in Group C, they held their own against a formidable opponent, with goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu making several crucial saves and forward Manisha Kalyan posing a constant threat to Vietnam's defense.

India, lacking international match practice, displayed notable improvements in their performance during the second half. As they continue their campaign, hopes remain high for advancing to the quarter-finals and potentially securing a spot in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

