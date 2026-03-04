India's Gritty Attempt Against Vietnam Ends in Stoppage Time Heartbreak

In a thrilling AFC Asian Cup opener, India's women's football team delivered a commendable performance against higher-ranked Vietnam, ultimately falling 2-1. Sanfida Nongrum, debuting as a second-half substitute, scored the equalizer in the 65th minute, only to have victory snatched away by a last-minute strike from Vietnam's Ngan Thi Van Su.

The Indian squad, under the guidance of new head coach Amelia Valverde, demonstrated resilience and grit. Despite being the lowest-ranked in Group C, they held their own against a formidable opponent, with goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu making several crucial saves and forward Manisha Kalyan posing a constant threat to Vietnam's defense.

India, lacking international match practice, displayed notable improvements in their performance during the second half. As they continue their campaign, hopes remain high for advancing to the quarter-finals and potentially securing a spot in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

