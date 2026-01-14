Left Menu

Today's Bullion Buzz: Gold and Silver Rates Shine

The latest bullion rates for Wednesday reveal the prices of gold and silver. Gold is listed at Rs 13,280 for 22-carat and Rs 11,080 for 18-carat per gram. Silver is priced at Rs 307 per gram.

Today's Bullion Buzz: Gold and Silver Rates Shine
The latest bullion rates announced for Wednesday reflect stability in the precious metals market. Investors eyeing gold and silver will note competitive rates as of today.

For gold enthusiasts, 22-carat gold is pegged at Rs 13,280 per gram, with the 18-carat variant available at Rs 11,080 per gram. This marks an attractive price point for buyers and sellers in the market.

Silver hasn't been left behind, with its price set at Rs 307 per gram, remaining a solid option for investors seeking alternatives to gold. The current rates suggest a balanced trend in the bullion market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

