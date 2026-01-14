Left Menu

Art as a Beacon for Unity

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the role of art in fostering unity and secularism during the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam. He highlighted the shift from caste-restricted arts to inclusive cultural expressions. Art should combat divisive ideologies and unite diverse communities, promoting peace and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:36 IST
Art as a Beacon for Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has highlighted the transformative power of art in promoting unity and secularism. Speaking at the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam, he emphasized that art should transcend beyond mere pleasure and awaken people to life's challenges, standing against those who seek to instigate religious division.

The festival, hosting around 14,000 students in Thrissur, underscores art's role in shaping a democracy. Vijayan reminisced about times when art forms were restricted by caste and religion, noting their evolution towards inclusivity and secular expression.

Vijayan urged the young generation to reject divisive ideologies, advocating that art should continue to serve as a unifying force, rather than a tool for discord, in today's society.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Veterans: India's Military Legacy in Nation Building

Empowering Veterans: India's Military Legacy in Nation Building

 India
2
Karnataka Cabinet to hold joint session from Jan 22 to 31 to deliberate repeal of MGNREGA: Minister H K Patil.

Karnataka Cabinet to hold joint session from Jan 22 to 31 to deliberate repe...

 India
3
India's Firm Stand Against Border Tensions with Pakistan and China

India's Firm Stand Against Border Tensions with Pakistan and China

 India
4
I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that it seized nothing from firm director's home, office on Jan 8.

I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026