Art as a Beacon for Unity
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the role of art in fostering unity and secularism during the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam. He highlighted the shift from caste-restricted arts to inclusive cultural expressions. Art should combat divisive ideologies and unite diverse communities, promoting peace and democracy.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has highlighted the transformative power of art in promoting unity and secularism. Speaking at the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam, he emphasized that art should transcend beyond mere pleasure and awaken people to life's challenges, standing against those who seek to instigate religious division.
The festival, hosting around 14,000 students in Thrissur, underscores art's role in shaping a democracy. Vijayan reminisced about times when art forms were restricted by caste and religion, noting their evolution towards inclusivity and secular expression.
Vijayan urged the young generation to reject divisive ideologies, advocating that art should continue to serve as a unifying force, rather than a tool for discord, in today's society.
