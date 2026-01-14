Makar Sankranti Celebrations Highlight Cultural Pride and Social Unity

On Wednesday, BJP's national working member Nitin Nabin celebrated Makar Sankranti at the party's Delhi unit office, emphasizing the festival's role in inspiring generosity toward the needy.

Organized by the Purvanchal Morcha of Delhi BJP, the event saw Nabin extending festive greetings for Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Pongal, noting the events' potential to instill hope and invigorate the public spirit.

Attendees included national general secretary Arun Sinh, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, and others, who acknowledged the event as a reflection of the Purvanchal community's strength and cultural pride. A feast featuring Purvanchali delicacies was also part of the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)