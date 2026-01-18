Syrian Forces Seize Key Oil Fields in Strategic Advance

Syrian government forces, aligned with Arab tribal fighters, have captured the prestigious Omar oil field and Conoco gas field in Deir Zor province, eastern Syria, officials revealed on Sunday.

This seizure, east of the Euphrates River, severely affects Kurdish-led forces that have lost a crucial revenue stream. Despite U.S. calls to halt, the Syrian army advanced into primarily Arab regions controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Kurdish-led forces were reportedly overpowered as Syrian troops, supported by tribal allies, secured over 150 km of terrain along the river bank, extending from the Iraqi border and reaching pivotal towns. The government has also regained control of Tabqa city and critical dam infrastructures.