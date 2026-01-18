Left Menu

U.S. Draft Charter Challenges Global Members with $1 Billion Contribution

A U.S. administration draft charter proposes that member countries contribute $1 billion in cash to extend their membership beyond three years. The document specifies that countries not meeting the financial requirement are subject to a three-year term limit unless they renew their contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:50 IST
U.S. Draft Charter Challenges Global Members with $1 Billion Contribution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The U.S. administration has circulated a draft charter to approximately 60 countries, urging members to contribute $1 billion in cash to secure a membership tenure exceeding three years, according to sources reviewed by Reuters.

Under the guidelines disclosed in the document, which was initially reported by Bloomberg News, each participating member state is entitled to serve a term of no more than three years, with an option to renew at the chairman's discretion.

Exceptions are made for member states that contribute more than $1 billion within the first year of the charter's implementation, allowing them to bypass the stipulated term limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026