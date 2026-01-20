Political Titans Set Stage for Nepal's March 5 Elections

On Tuesday, the political landscape in Nepal heated up as former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah and deposed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli registered their candidacies for the Jhapa-5 constituency. The March 5 general elections promise a fierce competition as both Shah and Oli have been named prime ministerial candidates by their respective parties.

Shah, 35, renowned for his transition from rapper to politician, represents the Rastriya Swotantra Party. He filed his nomination backed by a substantial youth following, particularly appealing to Gen Z, who previously sought his leadership in a caretaker government following Oli's divisive tenure marked by corruption controversies and social media bans.

Oli, a key figure in the Communist Party of Nepal, aims to reclaim political ground despite protests leading to his resignation. Accompanying these developments, Gagan Thapa of the Nepali Congress, along with former PMs Prachanda, Madhav Kumar Nepal, and Baburam Bhattarai, filed their nominations, underscoring a dynamic electoral showdown.

