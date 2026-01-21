Left Menu

Celebrating Statehood: Northeast India's Milestone Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended hearty greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura as they celebrated their Statehood Day. He appreciated their contributions to India's development and highlighted the vibrant culture and progress of these northeastern states, emphasizing their future potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura on their Statehood Day, acknowledging their significant contributions to the nation's progress. In posts on X, he highlighted the unique cultural attributes and development potential of these northeastern states.

In his message to Meghalaya, Modi applauded the state's vibrant culture and scenic beauty, expressing hope for its continued advancement. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma echoed these sentiments, celebrating the historical vision and indomitable spirit that shaped the state.

Modi also recognized Manipur's contributions, emphasizing the state's passion for sports, culture, and nature. For Tripura, he praised the blend of tradition and modernity, noting the state's transformative journey since obtaining statehood under the 1971 North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

