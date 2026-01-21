Milano-Cortina 2026: Racing Against Time for Winter Olympics Venues

The rush to finish the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics venues is intensifying, with both the sliding center and ice hockey stadium close to completion. Despite being behind schedule, Italian organizers are optimistic about delivering on time, according to the International Olympic Committee.

The decision to construct a new sliding center in Cortina d'Ampezzo added pressure, with Italian organizers scrambling to complete it instead of utilizing an existing venue. IOC's Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi noted that while work continues, it involves finishing touches rather than complex tasks.

In Milan, the Santagiulia ice hockey venue faced similar schedule constraints. Yet, with around 1,600 workers on-site daily, progress is swift. Dubi expressed high confidence in timely completion, crediting the workforce's dedication in overcoming initial delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)