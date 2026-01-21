PDVSA's Debt Sees Slight Increase Amid Challenges
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA reported a minor increase in its consolidated financial debt, rising to $34.58 billion in 2024 from $34.46 billion the previous year. The announcement was made in a release published through a local newspaper, highlighting the company's ongoing financial challenges.
The announcement underscores the financial hurdles that PDVSA continues to face, as it navigates a challenging economic landscape. The slight uptick in debt comes amid broader issues impacting Venezuela's oil industry and economy.
PDVSA's latest financial figures highlight the need for strategic reforms and measures to stabilize the company's financial footing, as it remains a critical player in Venezuela's oil-dependent economy.
