PDVSA's Debt Sees Slight Increase Amid Challenges

Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA has disclosed a marginal rise in its consolidated financial debt, which increased to $34.58 billion last year, up from $34.46 billion in 2024. This information was revealed in a release issued by the company on Wednesday via a local newspaper.

The announcement underscores the financial hurdles that PDVSA continues to face, as it navigates a challenging economic landscape. The slight uptick in debt comes amid broader issues impacting Venezuela's oil industry and economy.

PDVSA's latest financial figures highlight the need for strategic reforms and measures to stabilize the company's financial footing, as it remains a critical player in Venezuela's oil-dependent economy.

