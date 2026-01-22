Left Menu

Delhi Witnesses Tragic Stabbing: Suspects Apprehended

The Delhi Police have arrested suspects in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mangolpuri, where a 25-year-old, Akash, was killed. The attack involved seven to eight assailants, heavily armed and swift in execution. Akash's loss is mourned by his family, for whom he was a financial pillar.

Updated: 22-01-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:01 IST
Visuals from the site of stabbing incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police announced on Thursday that the suspects involved in a brutal stabbing incident in Mangolpuri, which resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man, have been identified and arrested. According to police officials, a case has been filed against the accused, and the investigation is ongoing.

The tragic event unfolded in the Mangolpuri area, where a young man named Akash succumbed to his injuries from the attack. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer District, an eyewitness, Kunal, described the assault as sudden, with seven to eight heavily armed assailants targeting him, Akash, and another man at a park.

Kunal narrated how the attackers appeared unexpectedly while he and friends were in the park. As a commotion ensued, one of the attackers attempted to stab Jatin, another victim, but missed. Unfortunately, Akash lost his footing and fell, leading to a fatal attack. Kunal defended his friends by throwing stones, and described how they fled the park with help from a local resident. The assailants, reportedly armed with knives and a pistol, were in the area to supervise work on a Hanuman temple foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

