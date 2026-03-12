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Nagaland's Stand Against Unjust Fees for Police Trainees

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton assured the Nagaland Assembly that no additional fees will be charged from police trainees, promising strict action against officials involved in such practices. Addressing concerns about a proposed Rs 2,500 fee for training candidates, Patton emphasized transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:18 IST
Nagaland's Stand Against Unjust Fees for Police Trainees
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Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton firmly assured the Nagaland Assembly on Thursday that the government would prohibit any additional financial demands on candidates selected for police training. This declaration followed NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon's concerns over exorbitant fees potentially impacting rural and economically disadvantaged youths.

Responding to the assembly's discourse, Patton underlined that he would not approve any initiatives requiring a Rs 2,500 fee from candidates upon training initiation. He stressed that any such proposals would remain stalled indefinitely within the Home Department unless formally withdrawn.

Kikon highlighted the burden of a Rs 300 application fee levied on around 32,000 applicants for police vacancies, amounting to nearly Rs 96 lakh in collections. He questioned whether funds were insufficient for trainee assistance and warned against further financial pressure on trainees, emphasizing the need for governmental transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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