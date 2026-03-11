Iran's Leadership Under Scrutiny: Khamenei's Mysterious Absence

In a recent development raising geopolitical tensions, Israel's intelligence suspects that Iran's newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, sustained a minor injury in a cooperative airstrike by Israel and the United States. An Israeli official told Reuters that this could explain Khamenei's prolonged absence from public view.

The controversial selection of Khamenei, driven by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, signals an intent to ensure leadership that aligns with their hardline policies. This transition may foretell a more aggressive foreign outlook and stricter domestic governance, shared multiple senior Iranian sources and former officials familiar with the regime's dynamics.

In a bold statement to the press, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz recently warned that any leader inaugurated by Iran's current regime would be considered "an unequivocal target for elimination," highlighting the precarious state of regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)