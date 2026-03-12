The Czech Republic's lawmakers passed a 2026 defense budget on Wednesday, coming up short of NATO's prescribed spending target, despite significant pressure from both the United States and President Petr Pavel.

The approved budget allocates nearly 155 billion koruna (USD 7.4 billion) to the Defense Ministry, equating to just over 1.7% of the country's GDP. This figure falls below NATO's 2% requirement, a concern highlighted by US Ambassador Nicholas Merrick and President Pavel. They both emphasize the risk such a decision poses to the alliance, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš defended the budget, citing other governmental priorities and the legacy of financial mismanagement from previous administrations as factors for the constrained allocation. Despite the criticism, Babiš remains backed by a coalition eager to pivot away from certain EU policies and support for Ukraine.

