Left Menu

Czech Lawmakers Approve Defense Budget, Falling Short of NATO Target

The Czech Republic's parliament has approved a 2026 budget that does not meet NATO's defense spending target, despite pressures from the US and President Petr Pavel. The decision by lawmakers, influenced by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, allocates 1.7% of GDP for defense, below the required 2%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:54 IST
Czech Lawmakers Approve Defense Budget, Falling Short of NATO Target
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech Republic's lawmakers passed a 2026 defense budget on Wednesday, coming up short of NATO's prescribed spending target, despite significant pressure from both the United States and President Petr Pavel.

The approved budget allocates nearly 155 billion koruna (USD 7.4 billion) to the Defense Ministry, equating to just over 1.7% of the country's GDP. This figure falls below NATO's 2% requirement, a concern highlighted by US Ambassador Nicholas Merrick and President Pavel. They both emphasize the risk such a decision poses to the alliance, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš defended the budget, citing other governmental priorities and the legacy of financial mismanagement from previous administrations as factors for the constrained allocation. Despite the criticism, Babiš remains backed by a coalition eager to pivot away from certain EU policies and support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026