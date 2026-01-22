Transforming Waste to Wealth: Banana Pseudostem Revolution

A new facility has been inaugurated in West Tripura for converting banana pseudostems into valuable products like fibre and fertilisers, officials reported on Thursday. This initiative is expected to significantly increase local farmers' incomes.

At the launch event, Angshuman Dey, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), encouraged farmers to utilize the Common Facility Centre (CFC) at Lefunga to convert their waste banana pseudostems into high-value fibre. This project is a collaborative effort by the DoNER and the North East Centre for Technology Application and Research (NECTAR) to maximize the utility of these typically discarded resources.

NECTAR Director General Arun Kumar Sarma emphasized the demand for organic liquid fertilisers among North East's farmers. With 25,000 organic farmers in the region, the CFC not only promises better pricing for their produce but also direct employment for at least 20 individuals, enhancing community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)