Left Menu

Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched Gram Utthan Shivirs across the state, disbursing Rs 1,590 crore to farmers, women, and workers. Key initiatives include agriculture support, rural development schemes, and welfare programs, highlighting the state's commitment to empowering rural communities and advancing economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:26 IST
Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made a significant fiscal move on Thursday, distributing over Rs 1,590 crore directly to over one crore farmers, women, and workers. This initiative marks the launch of Gram Utthan Shivirs, aimed at ensuring the comprehensive reach of welfare programs.

During a program in Sirohi commemorating two years of the Ram temple's consecration in Ayodhya, Sharma emphasized the vital role of farmers in national development. He unveiled plans to hold Gram Utthan Shivirs from January 23 at every girdawar circle, facilitating immediate access to agriculture, animal husbandry, irrigation, solar pump, and other rural development services.

The event saw the transfer of the fifth instalment of the Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to more than 65 lakh farmers, totaling over Rs 653 crore. Additionally, significant funds were released for crop losses, support price procurement, and numerous other welfare schemes, underscoring the administration's focus on rural welfare and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global
2
Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

 Russia
3
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
4
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026