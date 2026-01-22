Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made a significant fiscal move on Thursday, distributing over Rs 1,590 crore directly to over one crore farmers, women, and workers. This initiative marks the launch of Gram Utthan Shivirs, aimed at ensuring the comprehensive reach of welfare programs.

During a program in Sirohi commemorating two years of the Ram temple's consecration in Ayodhya, Sharma emphasized the vital role of farmers in national development. He unveiled plans to hold Gram Utthan Shivirs from January 23 at every girdawar circle, facilitating immediate access to agriculture, animal husbandry, irrigation, solar pump, and other rural development services.

The event saw the transfer of the fifth instalment of the Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to more than 65 lakh farmers, totaling over Rs 653 crore. Additionally, significant funds were released for crop losses, support price procurement, and numerous other welfare schemes, underscoring the administration's focus on rural welfare and development.

