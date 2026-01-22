Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Acts on Contaminated Water Crisis

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Thursday conducted an inspection of ongoing water supply restoration efforts in the Bhagirathpura locality. His aim was to ensure that residents receive a consistent and sufficient supply of drinking water. During his visit, Bhargav assessed the repair and maintenance progress from the water tank premises to various points in the area, directing Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials to adhere to quality standards and complete the work within the prescribed timeline.

In an interview with ANI, Mayor Bhargav emphasized their goal to normalize the situation in Bhagirathpura quickly. He stated that urgent work on new drainage and drinking water supply lines is underway. The main pipeline installation is nearing completion, followed by swift execution of pending interconnection pipeline tasks to restore normal water supply.

A sharp decline in patient numbers being treated for water contamination was noted as the health department maintains vigilant monitoring. The contamination incident triggered widespread outrage for its serious health repercussions. In response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav promised financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to bereaved families and committed to covering treatment costs for all affected individuals. Rahul Gandhi's visit spotlighted the issue as he blamed the state BJP government for criminal negligence, insisting on government accountability and family compensation.

