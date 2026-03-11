Puducherry Affirms Adequate LPG Stock Amidst False Shortage Claims

The Puducherry government has confirmed that there is a sufficient supply of domestic LPG cylinders in the Union Territory, refuting widespread rumors about shortages as baseless.

In an official statement, the Director of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs warned against the unauthorized use of domestic cylinders for non-consumers purposes, underlining that violations will be penalized under relevant laws.

The government reassured the public that discussions with Oil Marketing Companies assure an uninterrupted LPG supply. Residents are urged to disregard unverified information and rely solely on government communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)