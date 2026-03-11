Left Menu

Puducherry Affirms Adequate LPG Stock Amidst False Shortage Claims

The Puducherry government assures residents of adequate domestic LPG cylinder supply, dismissing rumors of shortages. Unauthorized reports of shortages have prompted official warnings against misuse of cylinders, with strict penalties under applicable laws. Consumers are urged to rely on government information and not to panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:57 IST
Puducherry Affirms Adequate LPG Stock Amidst False Shortage Claims
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry government has confirmed that there is a sufficient supply of domestic LPG cylinders in the Union Territory, refuting widespread rumors about shortages as baseless.

In an official statement, the Director of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs warned against the unauthorized use of domestic cylinders for non-consumers purposes, underlining that violations will be penalized under relevant laws.

The government reassured the public that discussions with Oil Marketing Companies assure an uninterrupted LPG supply. Residents are urged to disregard unverified information and rely solely on government communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026