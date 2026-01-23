Mizoram's Initiative to Boost Local Farmers Through Crop Procurement

The government of Mizoram will initiate procurement of four key crops—ginger, turmeric, dry broomsticks, and chilli—from February, aiming to bolster local farmers' welfare, announced officials.

According to Mizoram Agriculture Marketing Board Co-Chairman K C Lalmalsawmzauva, ginger procurement will span February to May, while dry broomsticks will be collected from February to March. Turmeric and chilli will be procured until April. Paddy procurement, started in November, continues till March.

Each crop will be purchased at a maximum support price fixed by the state. For instance, ginger at Rs 50 per kg and chilli at Rs 350 per kg. All procurement occurs at secondary collection centers across the state, exclusive to locally registered farmers.

