Left Menu

Rupee's Record Low: A Currency Under Siege

The Indian rupee hit a record low of 91.99 against the US dollar due to persistent foreign outflows and a tense geopolitical climate. Despite interventions by the Reserve Bank of India, the currency remains volatile. Recent trends underscore the need for a pending US trade agreement to stabilize it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:40 IST
Rupee's Record Low: A Currency Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee faced its deepest plunge yet, dipping to a historic low of 91.99 against the US dollar during Friday's intraday trading. The drubbing came as foreign fund outflows continued unabated amid an unstable geopolitical environment, leaving investors wary and markets tense.

Forex traders attributed some support to the Reserve Bank of India's interventions, which helped temper volatility temporarily. However, these measures have not managed to alter the rupee's overarching downward trajectory. A pending trade agreement with the US is seen as a potential anchor for the currency.

The currency opened at 91.45 per dollar, briefly touched 91.41 but reversed to its nadir at 91.99. On Thursday, the rupee recovered slightly, ending 7 paise up at 91.58. Meanwhile, domestic markets mirrored the currency's plight, with the Sensex and Nifty falling significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi lands in Chennai to address first rally of NDA ahead of the TN Assembly polls.

PM Modi lands in Chennai to address first rally of NDA ahead of the TN Assem...

 India
2
BOJ's Hawkish Stance Amid Yen Turbulence: A Balancing Act

BOJ's Hawkish Stance Amid Yen Turbulence: A Balancing Act

 Global
3
Russia Claims Control of Symynivka Village in Ukraine

Russia Claims Control of Symynivka Village in Ukraine

 Russia
4
Amrit Bharat Express: Boosting Southern India’s Rail Connectivity

Amrit Bharat Express: Boosting Southern India’s Rail Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026