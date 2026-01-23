Chelsea Fined for Bottle-Throwing Incident

Chelsea Football Club has been fined £150,000 following an incident in which a plastic bottle was thrown from their technical area at Aston Villa's staff, post their 2-1 victory in a Premier League match last month. The English Football Association announced the sanction on Friday.

The independent regulator's decision came after Chelsea admitted guilt regarding the charge. Reports indicate the bottle contained water and the act occurred during Villa's celebration on December 27.

Chelsea, currently sixth in the league, are set to face Crystal Palace, while third-placed Villa will be playing against Newcastle United.

(With inputs from agencies.)