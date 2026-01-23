Left Menu

Chelsea Fined for Bottle-Throwing Incident

Chelsea has been fined £150,000 after a bottle was thrown at Aston Villa's staff following a Premier League match. The incident occurred after Villa's victory at Stamford Bridge. An independent regulator imposed the fine as Chelsea accepted the charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:48 IST
Chelsea Fined for Bottle-Throwing Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chelsea Football Club has been fined £150,000 following an incident in which a plastic bottle was thrown from their technical area at Aston Villa's staff, post their 2-1 victory in a Premier League match last month. The English Football Association announced the sanction on Friday.

The independent regulator's decision came after Chelsea admitted guilt regarding the charge. Reports indicate the bottle contained water and the act occurred during Villa's celebration on December 27.

Chelsea, currently sixth in the league, are set to face Crystal Palace, while third-placed Villa will be playing against Newcastle United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budget 2026-27

Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budg...

 India
2
Turkey Advocates for Ceasefire Amid Islamic State Transfers

Turkey Advocates for Ceasefire Amid Islamic State Transfers

 Turkey
3
Tragic Collision: Law Student Loses Life in Delhi Accident

Tragic Collision: Law Student Loses Life in Delhi Accident

 India
4
Ivory Coast's Political Landscape: Continuity and Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle

Ivory Coast's Political Landscape: Continuity and Strategic Cabinet Reshuffl...

 Cote d'Ivoire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026