Left Menu

EC Mandates Swift Action Amidst SIR Hearing Turmoil in West Bengal

Amidst demonstrations and vandalization concerning 'logical discrepancies' at SIR hearing camps in West Bengal, the Election Commission has instructed district officials to quickly file FIRs, adhering to past Supreme Court rulings. The EC emphasizes legal action against disruptions and mandates hearings to resume only with CEO approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:48 IST
EC Mandates Swift Action Amidst SIR Hearing Turmoil in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tension and unrest at SIR hearing camps across West Bengal, the Election Commission has called upon district magistrates and election officers to take immediate legal action. This was in response to reports of vandalism and demonstrations related to 'logical discrepancies' identified at these camps.

The Election Commission's directive comes after recent incidents in places such as Farakka and Bhangar. It insists on strict adherence to a Supreme Court order and immediate filing of FIRs if any law and order issue or threat to government officials arises during SIR proceedings.

The commission has also stated that should violence or property damage persist, hearings are to be adjourned indefinitely, only resuming with the approval of the state's Chief Electoral Officer. Furthermore, any delay in legal actions taken by district election officers will be subject to serious scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

 Global
2
Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

 India
3
Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

 Global
4
Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026