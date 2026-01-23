EC Mandates Swift Action Amidst SIR Hearing Turmoil in West Bengal

Amid rising tension and unrest at SIR hearing camps across West Bengal, the Election Commission has called upon district magistrates and election officers to take immediate legal action. This was in response to reports of vandalism and demonstrations related to 'logical discrepancies' identified at these camps.

The Election Commission's directive comes after recent incidents in places such as Farakka and Bhangar. It insists on strict adherence to a Supreme Court order and immediate filing of FIRs if any law and order issue or threat to government officials arises during SIR proceedings.

The commission has also stated that should violence or property damage persist, hearings are to be adjourned indefinitely, only resuming with the approval of the state's Chief Electoral Officer. Furthermore, any delay in legal actions taken by district election officers will be subject to serious scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)