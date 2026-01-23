Left Menu

Pride Hotels Set to Go Public with Rs 1,000 Crore IPO

Pride Hotels, a hospitality chain, has obtained regulatory approval for a Rs 1,000 crore IPO. The proceeds will fund hotel renovations, debt repayment, and expansion efforts. With 34 operational properties, Pride plans to list on BSE and NSE, with Motilal Oswal and JM Financial as lead managers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:49 IST
Pride Hotels Set to Go Public with Rs 1,000 Crore IPO
  • Country:
  • India

Pride Hotels, a prominent hospitality chain, has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch its initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise Rs 1,000 crore. The funds will be utilized for hotel renovations, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

The organization plans to offer a mix of fresh shares and an offer-for-sale by promoters, with the IPO comprising fresh shares worth Rs 260 crore. A pre-IPO placement may adjust the fresh issue amount. The company operates 34 hotels and resorts encompassing 2,723 rooms.

Pride Hotels Chairman Sureshchand Premchand Jain has articulated plans to deploy funds for renovating six major properties. The company's shares will be listed on BSE and NSE, with Motilal Oswal and JM Financial guiding the book-running process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ishan Kishan's Explosive Comeback: From Wilderness to Winning

Ishan Kishan's Explosive Comeback: From Wilderness to Winning

 India
2
Prince Harry say ''sacrifices'' of British soldiers in Afghanistan should be spoken of ''truthfully and with respect,'' reports AP.

Prince Harry say ''sacrifices'' of British soldiers in Afghanistan should be...

 Global
3
Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

 Global
4
Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026