Triple Arrest in Rs 8 Crore Heist Unveils Agra's Intricate Crime Web

Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with a staggering Rs 8 crore heist at an Agra factory. Police recovered Rs 66 lakh in cash and jewellery totaling Rs 7.7 crore. The suspects, identified from CCTV footage, were caught following a tip-off. Legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:47 IST
Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a multimillion rupee heist at a local factory, police revealed on Friday.

Officials reported recovering Rs 66 lakh in cash and jewellery valued at Rs 7.7 crore from the accused. The suspects, Anupam Sharma, Anurag Sharma, and Sanjay Singh alias Sanju, hail from Agra, according to a statement from the police.

Following a report from the factory owner about broken locks and missing valuables, Sikandra police initiated a case. Aided by CCTV footage, police arrested the suspects on a tip-off during the night of Thursday and Friday. Legal action continues under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

