India's Ambitious Path to 100 GW Hydro Pumped Storage by 2035

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has set ambitious energy storage goals for India, targeting 100 GW of pumped storage hydroelectricity by 2035-36. Power Minister Manohar Lal unveiled the CEA's roadmap during a two-day Chintan Shivir, emphasizing the importance of coordination between government, states, and industries for reforms.

The report details India's strategy to address rising energy storage demands as non-fossil fuel capacity is projected to reach 500 GW by 2030 and 701 GW by 2035. Key objectives include a phased capacity addition plan and promoting off-stream closed-loop projects to bolster grid resilience and support the clean energy transition.

The event also assessed the performance of power distribution utilities, with Torrent Power Ahmadabad and Surat topping rankings. Discussions centered on the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Draft Electricity Policy, 2026. The focus remained on achieving energy transition goals and the 300 GWh storage capacity target by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)