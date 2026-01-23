Left Menu

Reserve Bank Injects Rs 2 Lakh Crore to Boost Liquidity

The Reserve Bank plans to inject over Rs 2 lakh crore into the financial system through various measures including a 90-day Variable Rate Repo operation and a USD/INR swap auction. Government bonds worth Rs 1 lakh crore will also be purchased to enhance liquidity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:54 IST
Reserve Bank Injects Rs 2 Lakh Crore to Boost Liquidity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank announced a substantial liquidity injection into the financial system, with plans to introduce over Rs 2 lakh crore through several mechanisms.

A statement revealed that a 90-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) operation for Rs 25,000 crore will occur on January 30, 2026, alongside a USD/INR buy-sell swap auction worth USD 10 billion (about Rs 91,000 crore) slated for February 4, 2026.

Additionally, the central bank will purchase Rs 1 lakh crore in government bonds via open market operations, with Rs 50,000 crore buys scheduled for February 5 and 12, as it pledges to monitor and respond to liquidity conditions proactively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

 India
2
Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

 India
3
Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

 United Kingdom
4
Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026