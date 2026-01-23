Left Menu

Torrent Power Tops India's Discom Rankings Again

Torrent Power emerges as the top performer in the Power Ministry’s Integrated Rankings for power distribution companies. Its units in Ahmedabad and Surat achieved a perfect score, earning the highest rank. The recognition reflects the company's commitment to operational excellence and robust governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Torrent Power has claimed the top spot in the latest rankings of India's power distribution companies, as released by the Union Ministry of Power on Friday. The company's distribution units in Ahmedabad and Surat achieved a perfect score of 100, securing the number one position among 65 other private and state-run discoms nationwide, according to a company statement.

The rankings evaluate various parameters such as financial sustainability and performance excellence. Jinal Mehta, Vice Chairman of Torrent Power, highlighted the company's benchmark performance on key factors like T&D and AT&C losses, emphasizing that its efficiency aligns with global standards. This accolade is seen as a testament to Torrent Power's focus on operational excellence and customer-centric governance.

As one of the largest players in India's power sector, Torrent Power has a presence across the power value chain—from generation to distribution. The company serves approximately 4.21 million customers, distributing nearly 31 billion units annually in various urban centers. This latest ranking underscores its consistent performance and technological innovation in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

