Delhi Police Crack Down on Cyber Fraud Syndicate Exploiting Fastag and Amazon Gift Cards

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate cyber fraud operation employing a sophisticated scheme that revolved around Fastag payments and Amazon gift cards. This breakthrough followed a meticulous technical investigation conducted by the Cyber Cell of the West District of the Delhi Police, culminating in the arrest of two key suspects from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

According to police reports, the suspects allegedly funneled money by leveraging Fastag payments linked to multiple vehicles, subsequently converting the funds into Amazon gift cards. This method allowed for money laundering activities, rendering the transactions challenging to trace. The operation was uncovered after a Delhi resident fell victim to a scam, losing over Rs 1 lakh after his mobile phone was compromised by a deceptive APK file, masquerading as an official e-challan notice, sent via WhatsApp. This malware purportedly granted the culprits access to sensitive banking information, leading to unauthorized financial withdrawals.

During raids in Gharsana, law enforcement discovered a fully operational cyber fraud hub, disguised as Bansari Company. The operation recovered an extensive array of tech devices and tools: 70 mobile phones, 10 laptops, 467 SIM cards, 37 ATM cards, 10 bank passbooks, numerous Fastags, and a POS machine, highlighting the breadth of the organized cybercrime network. The arrest of the suspects is linked to numerous complaints registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal from various states, signaling widespread fraudulent activities. Concurrently, in an unrelated case, Delhi Police have apprehended suspects involved in the Mangolpuri stabbing incident, which resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man, with an investigation underway. (ANI)