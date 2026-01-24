Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Starytsya Amid Strategic Strikes

The Russian Defence Ministry announced the takeover of the village of Starytsya in Ukraine's Kharkiv region and executed strategic strikes on Ukrainian drone sites and energy facilities. The claims, however, remain unverified by independent sources.

In a significant development, the Russian Defence Ministry declared on Saturday that its forces have completed the takeover of Starytsya, a village located in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

In addition to this, Moscow's military reportedly launched a massive strike overnight targeting Ukrainian long-range drone sites and key energy facilities.

No independent verification of these battlefield reports has been made, Reuters stated.

