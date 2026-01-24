Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Rallies Youth for Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged youth to stay strong amidst global challenges, drawing inspiration from National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets. Speaking at the NCC Republic Day Camp, he praised their role in national defence and emphasized their importance in nation-building, advocating for preparedness and resilience among young people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:06 IST
Rajnath Singh Rallies Youth for Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with NCC cadets. (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon the nation's youth to fortify themselves physically, mentally, and emotionally amid rising global uncertainties. Speaking at the NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi Cantt, Singh lauded the cadets' pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, referring to them as the nation's 'second line of defence.'

He highlighted the exemplary performance of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during the Pahalgam terror attack response, emphasizing their contribution to public awareness and their courage alongside the Indian Armed Forces. Stressing the youth's crucial role in realizing the government's 'Viksit Bharat' vision for 2047, Singh likened them to Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata, emphasizing their potential to overcome formidable challenges.

Moreover, Singh underscored the NCC's role in cultivating disciplined and patriotic citizens, outlining their rigorous training in life skills beyond comfort zones, such as disaster response and leadership. He urged cadets to be adaptable and maintain alternative plans in life's challenges, emphasizing leadership qualities. Singh's address also paid tribute to past NCC cadets who rose to national prominence, affirming the corps' legacy in India's defence endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026