Rajnath Singh Rallies Youth for Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties

In a fervent appeal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon the nation's youth to fortify themselves physically, mentally, and emotionally amid rising global uncertainties. Speaking at the NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi Cantt, Singh lauded the cadets' pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, referring to them as the nation's 'second line of defence.'

He highlighted the exemplary performance of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during the Pahalgam terror attack response, emphasizing their contribution to public awareness and their courage alongside the Indian Armed Forces. Stressing the youth's crucial role in realizing the government's 'Viksit Bharat' vision for 2047, Singh likened them to Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata, emphasizing their potential to overcome formidable challenges.

Moreover, Singh underscored the NCC's role in cultivating disciplined and patriotic citizens, outlining their rigorous training in life skills beyond comfort zones, such as disaster response and leadership. He urged cadets to be adaptable and maintain alternative plans in life's challenges, emphasizing leadership qualities. Singh's address also paid tribute to past NCC cadets who rose to national prominence, affirming the corps' legacy in India's defence endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)