Granth Kutir Inaugurated: A Glimpse into India's Cultural Treasures

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the 'Granth Kutir' at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 23, marking a significant step toward promoting India's extensive and diverse cultural and literary heritage. The newly inaugurated center aims to enhance public awareness by exhibiting a vast collection of books and manuscripts.

The 'Granth Kutir' features an impressive array of 2,300 books and manuscripts in 11 classical Indian languages, including Tamil, Sanskrit, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali. This collection serves as a testament to India's rich cultural, philosophical, literary, and intellectual patrimony.

Recognizing the classical status of additional languages like Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali in October 2024, this initiative is supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture alongside institutions like the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. Their combined efforts ensure the conservation and exhibition of handwritten manuscripts on materials like palm leaves and bark.